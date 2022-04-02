Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,195,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $159.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $142.85 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.79.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.