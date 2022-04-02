Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,283,000.

VOO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.32. 4,660,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.81 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

