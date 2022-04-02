Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.77 and last traded at $79.17. 6,326,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 7,695,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.34.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63.
