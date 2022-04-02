Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,717,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.