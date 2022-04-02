VeChain Hits Market Capitalization of $5.04 Billion (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.04 billion and $497.06 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009074 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

