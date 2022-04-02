Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 10,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 105,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 5.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after buying an additional 157,648 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 799,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.