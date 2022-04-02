Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of VECO opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

