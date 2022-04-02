Veil (VEIL) Price Down 51.1% This Week

Veil (VEIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Veil has a market capitalization of $868,226.06 and $439.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 51.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,881.76 or 1.00034863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00332076 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00139291 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.