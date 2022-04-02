Velas (VLX) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Velas has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $542.44 million and $13.60 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003396 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,281,785,057 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars.

