Veles 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (VLS)

Veles (VLS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $18,957.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,446 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,940 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

