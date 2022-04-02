Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Verano in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Verano has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

