VeriCoin (VRC) Price Down 55.5% Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $96,389.37 and $55.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,141.23 or 1.00082123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00069908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00029011 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,845,386 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

