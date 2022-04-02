VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $3.92 million and $186,135.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.00303731 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004659 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $649.92 or 0.01417007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,363,256,082 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

