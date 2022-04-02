Vertcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $258,335.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.38 million and $258,335.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,825,122 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

