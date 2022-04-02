Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,259,000 after purchasing an additional 325,944 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,888 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.15. 2,120,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,078. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.63.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

