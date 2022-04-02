Viacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,194.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Viacoin has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $47,194.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00270943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

