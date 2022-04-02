Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.30.
Victoria Gold Company Profile (CVE:VIT)
