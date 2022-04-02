Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Viewtran Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.
Viewtran Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viewtran Group (VIEWF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Viewtran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewtran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.