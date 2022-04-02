VIG Market Capitalization Tops $918,563.00 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. VIG has a total market capitalization of $918,563.00 and $10.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000194 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,948,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.