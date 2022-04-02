Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Head to Head Contrast

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50

Vimeo has a consensus price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 86.75%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Vimeo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Vimeo $391.68 million 5.07 -$52.77 million ($0.33) -36.39

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vimeo.

Profitability

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -5.95% Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

