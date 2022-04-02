Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

VINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. Analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

