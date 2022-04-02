Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.5% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $226.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

