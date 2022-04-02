VITE (VITE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.58 Million

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. VITE has a total market capitalization of $30.25 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 503,595,630 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.