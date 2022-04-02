VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 169.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in VMware by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in VMware by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in VMware by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,084 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $114.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Cross Research cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

