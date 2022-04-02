Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

