Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.