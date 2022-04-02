Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.88 Million

Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will announce $254.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.00 million and the highest is $264.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $344.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

