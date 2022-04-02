Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.88 Million

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) will announce $254.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.00 million and the highest is $264.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $344.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.