Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

