Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

WBA stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

