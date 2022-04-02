Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $229.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.15% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,341,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,023,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average is $155.30. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

