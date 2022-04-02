Wanchain (WAN) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $108.20 million and $3.96 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00215839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00033051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.92 or 0.00427657 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00052475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

