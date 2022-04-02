Warp Finance (WARP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $499,859.31

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $499,859.31 and $182,377.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $106.94 or 0.00232996 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

