WBI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,421 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OVV traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 3.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.