WBI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,587 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.70. 1,944,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,349. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

