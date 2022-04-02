WBI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,795 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,883 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

PBCT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,451,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.97. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

