WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,853 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

COST traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $575.57. 1,933,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $356.84 and a 1-year high of $586.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

