WBI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $99,805,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMF traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,879. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.82.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

