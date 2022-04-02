Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

