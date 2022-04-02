Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
WINC stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $26.51.
WINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
