Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

WINC stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

WINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF ( NASDAQ:WINC Get Rating ) by 221.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.44% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.