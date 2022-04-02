Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of WBND stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter.

