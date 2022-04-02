Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.37. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 309,009 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $357.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 911.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 424,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 382,770 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 247.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

