WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

