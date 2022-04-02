WHALE (WHALE) Market Capitalization Hits $49.46 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, WHALE has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $49.46 million and approximately $847,203.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $6.42 or 0.00013974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049718 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.82 or 0.07525464 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,968.60 or 1.00015301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046335 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

