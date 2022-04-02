Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,078,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $48.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

