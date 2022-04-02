Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.37

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.37 and traded as low as $11.06. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 1,864 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 127,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Where Food Comes From by 11.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Where Food Comes From during the second quarter worth $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Where Food Comes From during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Where Food Comes From by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

