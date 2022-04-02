Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $172.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day moving average of $211.03. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

