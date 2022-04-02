WhiteCoin Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $405.86 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00106153 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00018256 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005860 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001055 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.