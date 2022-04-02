Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Up 12.2% This Week

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $17,704.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $276.49 or 0.00590716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00050040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.44 or 0.07500094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,807.41 or 1.00004564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

