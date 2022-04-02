Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,415 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,795,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,777,873. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.