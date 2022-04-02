WINkLink 1-Day Volume Reaches $126.81 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. WINkLink has a market cap of $356.18 million and $126.81 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.93 or 0.07494480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,548.58 or 0.99846779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00054751 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,780,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

